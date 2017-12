Tailbacks of up to three kilometres are reported on the M7, northbound.

It follows a multi-vehicle collision on the N7 at Johnstown, in the vicinity of Johnstown Garden Centre.

Gardai and emergency services, including units from Dublin Fire Brigade, are at the scene, and all three lanes of the road may be closed for a time.

Rubbernecks on the southbound bore of the road are causing delays to traffic there, too.

Image courtesy Dublin Fire Brigade