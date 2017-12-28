Listen Live Logo

#Breaking: GSOC Confirms It Has Been Notified Of The Collision On The N7 At Johstown.

: 12/28/2017 - 17:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission has confirmed to Kfm News it has been notified about this afternoon's collision on the N7.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at around 3.30pm on the N7, northbound, in the vicinity of the Johnstown Garden Centre.

Gardai, ambulance personnel units from Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene

Tailbacks of up to five kilometres are reported, to beyond the Naas South exit from the M7.

Rubberneckers on the southbound bore of the road are causing delays to traffic there, too.

A spokesperson for GSOC has confirmed to Kfm News this evening that it has been notified of the incident and that its investigators are examining the scene.

 

