Two People Are Reported To Have Been Injured In N7 Collision: 5K Tailback Persists.

There are unconfirmed reports that at least two people have been injured in this afternoon's collision on the N7. The collision, involving two vehicles, occurred at around 3.30pm on the N7, northbound, in the vicinity of the Johnstown Garden Centre.

Gardai, ambulance personnel and units from Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene

Tailbacks of up to five kilometres are reported, to beyond the Naas South exit off the M7.

A crash has also taken place this evening, southbound on the N7, near the Johnstown exit.

It is adding to existing delays

A spokesperson for the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission confirmed to Kfm News just after 5pm this evening that it has been notified of the incident and that its investigators are examining the scene.