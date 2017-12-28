Listen Live Logo

The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
David Baker

Two People Are Reported To Have Been Injured In N7 Collision: 5K Tailback Persists.

: 12/28/2017 - 18:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Alert Generic 4.jpg

There are unconfirmed reports that at least two people have been injured in this afternoon's collision on the N7. The collision, involving two vehicles, occurred at around 3.30pm on the N7, northbound, in the vicinity of the Johnstown Garden Centre.

Gardai, ambulance personnel and units from Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene

Tailbacks of up to five kilometres are reported, to beyond the Naas South exit off the M7.

A crash has also taken place this evening, southbound on the N7, near the Johnstown exit. 

It is adding to existing delays

A spokesperson for the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission confirmed to Kfm News just after 5pm this evening that it has been notified of the incident and that its investigators are examining the scene.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!