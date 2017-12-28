Listen Live Logo

#Breaking: Three Teenagers Arrested, One Hospitalised, Following N7 Collision.

: 12/28/2017 - 18:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
image.jpg

Three teenagers have been arrested and another teenager has been seriously injured following a collision in Kildare this afternoon

The incident happened on the N7, northbound, after a Garda patrol unit stopped a car, which then accelerated away, crashing into another vehicle in the vicinity of the Johnstown Garden Centre

The Garda unit was part of an armed response team, investigating burglaries in the area as part of Operation Thor.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission confirmed to Kfm News just after 5pm this evening that it has been notified of the incident, and its investigators have examined the scene.

One male teen has been taken to Naas General Hospital this evening, while two other teenage males and one female have been brought to Naas Garda station.

Tailbacks of up to five kilometres are reported, to beyond the Naas South exit from the M7.

Our reporter Sean Defoe was travelling southbound as the incident unfolded:

Def.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image courtesy Dublin Fire Brigade.

