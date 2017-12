Jockey, Kildare's Ruby Walsh, is leading the tributes to eight-time Grade One winner Nichols Canyon - who suffered a fatal fall in today's Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old had won the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March and beat his stablemate Faugheen in the 2015 renewal of the Morgiana Hurdle.

Walsh, who regularly rode the horse for trainer Willie Mullins, says it's a tragedy: