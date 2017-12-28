The N7 Has Re-Opened Following Collision At Johnstown.

A section of the N7, northbound, at Johnstown, has fully re-opened

It was closed following a two-car collision in the vicinity of the Johnstown Garden Centre, which happened at 3.45pm this afternoon.

That collision follows a series of events which seem to have originated in Athy.

In a statement, Gardai say they received a report of a burglary at house in the South Kildare town at around 3pm this afternoon.

The intruders were disturbed and fled from the scene in a waiting car when the occupants of the house returned home.

During a follow up operation members of a Garda anti-burglary unit intercepted a car on the N7 at approximately 3.45pm.

The car initially stopped for Gardaí, but when approached, took off a speed in the Dublin direction.

"Moments later", this car was involved in a collision with a second car at on the N7 at junction 8, Johnstown.

One of the occupants of the car, a man in his teens, injured in the collision was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

Three other youths, all male and understood to be in their teens, were arrested during follow up searches near the crash site, shortly thereafter.

All three are being detained at Naas Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The driver and sole occupant of the second car is being treated for minor injuries at Naas General Hospital this evening.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission confirmed to Kfm News just after 5pm this evening that it has been notified of the incident, and its investigators have examined the scene.