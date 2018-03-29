KCC Says There's 'Adequate Provision' To Allow For Discernment With Regard Housing Need.

Kildare County Council says there is "adequate provision" in its social housing allocation policy to "allow for

discernment with regard to housing need."

It was asked by Fianna Fail Cllr., Murty Aspell, to include "vulnerability" as a factor.

He also requested the council to seek "clarification through the use of case studies that have regard to special circumstances and vulnerability of applicants" and for that information to be applied to the interpretation of policy.

KCC says it policy, adopted 18 months ago, is in accordance with national legislation and policies.

It says provision is made in that document for having regard "to special circumstances and vulnerability of applicants"