Listen Live Logo

K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

KCC Says There's 'Adequate Provision' To Allow For Discernment With Regard Housing Need.

: 03/29/2018 - 07:30
Author: Mary Corcoran
House Keys In Door.jpeg

Kildare County Council says there is "adequate provision" in its social housing allocation policy to  "allow for
discernment with regard to housing need."

It was asked by Fianna Fail Cllr., Murty Aspell, to include "vulnerability" as a factor.

He also requested the council to seek "clarification through the use of case studies that have regard to special circumstances and vulnerability of applicants" and for that information to be applied to the interpretation of policy.

KCC says it policy, adopted 18 months ago, is in accordance with national legislation and policies.  

It says provision is made in that document for having regard "to special circumstances and vulnerability of applicants"

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!