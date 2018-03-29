Planning Permission Sought For Apartment Complex In Clane.

Plans to build an apartment complex in Clane have been published.

North City Buildings Ltd is seeking planning permission to demolish a building on a site at Cois Abhainn, Liffey Lodge.

In its place, the firm wants to build 29 apartments in two blocks, one of three storeys and the other of four storeys.

Kildare planners are scheduled to issue their decision on May 20th.

The development description is as follows:

"demolition of existing buildings on the site inclusive of a dwelling structure and shed and construction of a 29no unit apartment development in one three and four storey block, with recessed balconies, containing 7 no x1 bed units, 18 no x 2 bed units and 4 no x 3 bed units and amendments to existing residential site layout to provide an additional 51 no car parking spaces, enlargement of existing bin store and all associated landscaping and site development works. The site contains a Motte Monument which is a Protected Structure (RPS No. B14-68). The site also contains two Monuments (RMP No's KD014-026004 and KD014-026009) scheduled for inclusion on the Record of Monuments and Places.

Development Address:

Cois Abhainn

Liffey Lodge

Clane

Co. Kildare"