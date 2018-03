In Kfm traffic and travel news,

There are significant delays on the N7 and M7, southbound, this evening.

The sheer volume of vehicles on that route ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend means traffic is at a crawl from the Blackchurch Inn at the Dublin/Kildare border, just beyond the Saggart exit.

There are reports that it is taking drivers over an hour and a half to travel between Saggart and the Naas South exit off the M7.