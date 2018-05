A Garda of the Kildare Division is vying for the Presidency of the Garda Representative Association.

Garda John Joe O'Connell has been a member of the force since 1996.

He has been a member of the GRA's executive committee for the last four years.

Gardai attending the association's annual conference in Wexford are beginning their vote on a new leader around now.

There are two candidates, and a result is expected by this afternoon.