Breaking: Two Men Arrested In Connection With The Murder in Kildare Of Bookmaker, Dessie Fox.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder in Kildare of bookmaker, Dessie Fox.

47 year old Mr. Fox, from Dungannon in Northern Ireland, was travelling to a race meeting at the Curragh on September 30th, 1990, when his car was intercepted by several armed men at Healy's Bridge, Prosperous.

He was shot during the incident, and died at the scene.

Today, Gardai from the Kildare Division, supported by members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested two men in Dublin as part of their inquiry.

The men, aged 50 and 61, are being questioned this afternoon at Garda Stations in Naas and in Leixlip.

Gardai are renewing their appeal for information, and feel that several people have yet to come forward, who may now be in a position to do so.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884-300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.