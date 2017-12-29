Listen: Three Teenagers Remain In Custody In Connection With N7 Collision.

Three teenagers remain in custody at Naas Garda Station and a fourth is in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital following a crash in County Kildare.

Gardaí intercepted a car on the N7 at Johnstown yesterday at 3.45pm while investigating reports of a robbery in Athy at around 3pm

The car stopped briefly before speeding off and colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at Naas General Hospital for minor injuries.

The road re-opened at 8.20pm last night.

Ian Begley - reporter with the Irish Independent - says separate investigations are underway by the Garda Ombudsman and Gardaí:

Seamus Boland from Irish Rural Link says more needs to be done to tackle crime gangs operating in rural areas: