Listen Live Logo

The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen: Three Teenagers Remain In Custody In Connection With N7 Collision.

: 12/29/2017 - 09:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Garda Lamp Standard 2.jpg

Three teenagers remain in custody at Naas Garda Station and a fourth is in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital following a crash in County Kildare.

Gardaí intercepted a car on the N7 at Johnstown yesterday at 3.45pm while investigating reports of a robbery in Athy at around 3pm

The car stopped briefly before speeding off and colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at Naas General Hospital for minor injuries.

The road re-opened at 8.20pm last night.

Ian Begley - reporter with the Irish Independent - says separate investigations are underway by the Garda Ombudsman and Gardaí:

10Crash.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Seamus Boland from Irish Rural Link says more needs to be done to tackle crime gangs operating in rural areas:

10Boland.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!