Water Supply To Parts Of Newbridge Disrupted.

: 12/29/2017 - 09:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Water Swirl.jpeg

Water  is out in parts of Newbridge.

Kildare County Council says a main at Pairc Mhuire ruptured at 9.30am this morning.

Its affecting supply to Pairc Mhuire, Dara Park and Highfield.

Repairs are underway, but it could be 3 O'clock this afternoon before the problem is resolved.

 

