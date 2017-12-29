Listen Live Logo

Listen: Boy Due In Court This Morning In Connection With Attempted Burglary & N7 Collision.

: 12/29/2017 - 10:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 16 year old boy  is due before a Special Sitting of Naas District Court this morning following an attempted burglary and crash here in Kildare.

Another teenager remains in garda custody, one has been released without charge while a fourth remains in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí intercepted a car on the N7 at Johnstown yesterday at 3.45pm while investigating reports of a robbery in Athy at around 3pm

The car stopped briefly before speeding off and colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at Naas General Hospital for minor injuries.

The road re-opened at 8.20pm last night.

Ian Begley - reporter with the Irish Independent - says separate investigations are underway by the Garda Ombudsman and Gardaí:

