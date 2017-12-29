Listen Live Logo

Listen: State Papers Reveal Alleged Mi5 Plot To Kill Former Taoiseach, Charlie Haughey.

: 12/29/2017 - 10:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An alleged plot to kill former Taoiseach Charles Haughey has been revealed in state papers from 1987 - released today.

They also show that British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher feared the IRA would kill a member of the royal family.

While the Bishop of Derry believed Martin McGuinness personally arranged a meeting with an IRA informer who was shot dead in 1986.

Journalist with the Press Association Ed Carty says the papers also reveal the relationship between Mr Haughey and Mrs Thatcher:

8/12/1980: Dublin Castle Summit between British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Charles Haughey. Also in the photo are L to R Lord Carrington, British Foreign Secretary,Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sir Geoffrey Howe, Minister for Finance, Michael O'Kennedy, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Humphrey Atkins and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Brian Lenihan.  Photo: Brian Farrell/RollingNews.ie

