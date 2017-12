Three people have been rescued from Carrauntoohil mountain in County Kerry.

Two women and a man were 150 metres from the summit when they got into difficulty at around 11.30pm last night.

The man sustained an injury to his lower leg.

Kerry Mountain Rescue were dispatched and the group were brought to safety at 7am this morning.

It brings to seven the number of people rescued in four callouts since St.Stephens day.