Listen: GSOC Asks Anyone With Dash-Cam Footage Of Yesterday's N7 Collision To Come Forward.

: 12/29/2017 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Garda Ombudsman is appealing to anyone with dashcam footage of yesterday's crash in Kildare to come forward.

Gardaí intercepted a car on the N7 at Johnstown yesterday at 3.45pm while investigating reports of a robbery in Athy at around 3pm

The car stopped briefly before speeding off and colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at Naas General Hospital for minor injuries.

Three people were arrested.

A 16 year boy old is due before a Special Sitting of Naas District Court today, , another teenager is in garda custody while a third youth has been released without charge.

Reporter at the Irish Independent, Ian Begley, says a fourth teenager remains in hospital:

GSOC says: "While the incident, involving a number of cars, happened on the Northbound carriage way (that is, going towards Dublin), motorists traveling in the opposite direction may also be in a position to help.

Potential witnesses and those who have dash cams and were in the area between 3.30pm and 3.50pm are asked to ring 1890600800"

 

Image: Eamon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

