Kildare is among the top ten luckiest counties in Ireland, when it comes to Lotto winnings.

The National Lottery says tickets sold in Kildare clinched a total of €2,408,993 in prize money.

These include: EuroMillions, Lotto, Daily Millions, Telly Bingo.

In all, there were 9 big winners in Kildare in 2017, making the county Ireland's 10th luckiest.

The largest combined haul of winnings, €128,592,689, was in Dublin.

Image: Nuala Carey, ahead of Millionaire Raffle, on New Year's Eve