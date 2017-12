Secret state papers released today reveal that Gerry Adams was working on a peace strategy in 1987 and believed the IRA campaign would not work.

They also show the Birmingham Six felt abandoned by the Irish Government in their bid for freedom.

Journalist with the Press Association Ed Carty says an alleged plot to kill former Taoiseach Charles Haughey is also revealed in a letter:

Image: State Papers released 29/12/17, via RollingNews.