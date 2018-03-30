Listen Live Logo

Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Southbound Traffic Is Crawling From The Red Cow Interchange To Naas South Exit.

: 03/30/2018 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Traffic Jam 2.jpg

In Kfm traffic and travel news,

There are very significant delays to traffic, southbound, on the N7 and M7 this afternoon.

Traffic is intermittently slowing between the Red Cow Interchange and Rathcoole.

Thereafter, it is crawling to the exit of the M7 works zone, at Naas South.

 

 

**stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!