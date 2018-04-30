Listen Live Logo

KCC Asked To Outline How It Decides To Schedule Roadworks

: 04/30/2018 - 07:51
Author: Laura Donnelly
KCC is being asked to "outline" how it decides when to schedule road works projects.

Fine Gael Cllr., Darren Scully, also wants to know what metrics the council uses to determine traffic management plans and how it consults with elected members before these works begin.

The beginning of extensive road works in Naas, which coincided with the Punchestown Festival last week, caused much consternation among local traders.

The motion will be debated at this afternoon's monthly meeting of Kildare County Council.

 

 

