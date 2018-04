There were 160 people in Kildare living in emergency accommodation last month.

Data released by the Department of Housing shows that this is an increase from 150 people in homelessness in the county in February.

The number of people in homelessness in Kildare is more than Meath (104) and Wicklow (55), combined.

Nationally, 6035 people, including 3,646 children, were in emergency accommodation in December.

That's down from 9,800 in February.