Kildare Gardai Arrest Three People Following Incident In Which Money Was Defrauded From An Older Person.

Three people have been arrested by Kildare Garda following an incident in which hundreds of euro was defrauded from a senior citizen.

The three called to the older person's home, and an agreement was made that they would conduct household maintenance works, for a pre-arranged price.

They completed the works, but then demanded significantly more than the agreed sum.

The older person gave them the money.

The group, however, returned this morning having taken the person's cheque book.

They, according to Gardai, "demanded money with menaces" and accompanied the older person to the bank.

Gardai were on alert, but they absconded.

However, three men in their forties were detained in a follow-up operation.

They are being questioned in Kildare this evening.