A book of condolence for the family of Ana Kriegel remains open in Leixlip.

The 14 year old Confey College student went missing on Monday, May 14th.

Her remains were found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan on May 17th.

A memorial service will take place tomorrow,.

Her family says "Ana loved sparkle and colour." and wish for the dress code to reflect this.

KCC opened the book at Leixlip Library on May 24th.

It will remain open until 5pm on Friday.