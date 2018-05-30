Gardai Investigating Murder Of Bookmaker Believe Several People Have Yet To Come Forward

Gardai investigating the 1990 murder in Kildare of a well known bookmaker believe that several people have yet to come forward, who may now be in a position to do so.

47 year old Dessie Fox was travelling to the Curragh races from Tyrone in September 1990 when he was intercepted by an armed gang at Healy's Bridge in Prosperous.

He was robbed of a large sum of cash and shot dead.

Two men, aged 50 and 61, were arrested in Dublin yesterday.

They are being questioned at Garda Stations in Naas and Leixlip.

They may be held for up to 72 hours.