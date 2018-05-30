Listen Live Logo

Taoiseach Says Its "Too Early" To Consider Adoption Scandal Redress Scheme, Or DNA Testing.

: 05/30/2018 - 11:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_11_05_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach says it’s too early to be thinking about a redress scheme for those caught up in the adoption scandal.

Leo Varadkar also claims it's too soon to talk about free DNA testing for those affected, either.

It was revealed yesterday that thousands of people may have had false birth certs issued by adoption agencies.

Between the 1940s and 1960s St Patrick's Guild illegally listed some couples as birth parents, despite the fact that they had adopted children.

 

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews
 

