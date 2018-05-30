Listen: Gardai Continue To Question Two Men In Connection With Murder In Kildare Of Dessie Fox.

Listen Live Logo

Gardai Continue To Question Two Men In Connection With Murder In Kildare Of Dessie Fox.

: 05/30/2018 - 12:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are continuing to question two men in connection with the 1990 murder in Kildare of a well known bookmaker.

47 year old Dessie Fox was travelling to the Curragh races from Tyrone in September 1990 when he was intercepted by an armed gang at Healy's Bridge in Prosperous.

He was robbed of around £20,000, and shot.

Two men, aged 50 and 61, were arrested in Dublin yesterday.

They are being questioned at Garda Stations in Naas and Leixlip.

Journalist at the Irish Independent, Kildare resident, Tom Brady, was at the Curragh Racecourse on the day Mr. Fox was murdered.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says Gardai, initially, had three theories as to who may have been responsible for his killing.

File image: Naas Garda Station.

