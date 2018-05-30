Listen Live Logo

Listen: Justice Minister Says Deaths Of Ana, Jastine & Cameron "Brutal & Horrific".

: 05/30/2018 - 12:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Justice Minister says the deaths of three young people, including Kildare teenager, Ana Kriégel,  in just two weeks are brutal and horrific.

Charlie Flanagan says it's also important those responsible are brought to justice as soon as possible.

Paul Quinn reports:

