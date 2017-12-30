KCC Hoping To Provide New Services For Homeless Families In North Kildare In 2018.

Kildare County Council says it is hoping to provide additional services for homeless families in North Kildare next year.

KCC currently operates The Family Hub at the Dominican Site in Athy under a service agreement with the Peter McVerry Trust, which provides short-term emergency accommodation for in the region of seven homeless families.

In its draft budget for 2018, KCC says it is hoping to enter a service level agreement for a similar arrangement in North Kildare next year.

During 2017, sanction was approved for the direct employment of Tenant Sustainability officers, and appointments have been made.