Kildare County Council is to circulate a new book to tenants in early 2018 to help them to better understand their responsibilities with regard to maintenance of their homes.

It comes as figures in the local authority's draft budget for 2018 show KCC expects to receive an estimated 4,200 repair calls next year, or in the region of 80 calls a week.

KCC says many of these calls will be related for maintenance issues that are are the tenants own responsibility.