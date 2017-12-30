Listen Live Logo

Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

KCC To Allocate Just Over €2.1 Million For Street Cleaning In County In 2018.

: 12/30/2017 - 16:11
Author: Mary Corcoran
Naas Main Street.JPG

Kildare County Council is allocating just over €2,164,000 for street cleaning in 2018.

The figure represents a slight increase of just over 1 per cent on its 2017 expenditure.

It is proposed that a total of €668,777 is allocated for litter wardens and illegal dumping, an increase of 2.59 per cent on last year's allocation.

€442,000 is to be allocated for litter control initiatives including Tidy Towns and residents associations.

The data is contained in the local authority's draft  budget for 2018.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!