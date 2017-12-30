KCC To Allocate Just Over €2.1 Million For Street Cleaning In County In 2018.

Kildare County Council is allocating just over €2,164,000 for street cleaning in 2018.

The figure represents a slight increase of just over 1 per cent on its 2017 expenditure.

It is proposed that a total of €668,777 is allocated for litter wardens and illegal dumping, an increase of 2.59 per cent on last year's allocation.

€442,000 is to be allocated for litter control initiatives including Tidy Towns and residents associations.

The data is contained in the local authority's draft budget for 2018.