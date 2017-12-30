Listen Live Logo

Met Éireann Warns There Is Still 'Degree Of Uncertainty' About Storm Dylan And Weather Warnings May Be Updated.

: 12/30/2017 - 16:29
Author: Mary Corcoran
The country is bracing itself for Storm Dylan, which is due to hit later tonight.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect in Kildare tonight at 9pm.

Met Eireann is forecasting winds of 45 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

This warning also applies to other counties including Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for much of the West and North West.

Met Eireann says there is still a degree of uncertainty about the storm, which is rapidly developing over the mid-Atlantic and further updates to the warnings could happen in the short term.

 

