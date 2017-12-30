Met Éireann Warns There Is Still 'Degree Of Uncertainty' About Storm Dylan And Weather Warnings May Be Updated.

The country is bracing itself for Storm Dylan, which is due to hit later tonight.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect in Kildare tonight at 9pm.

Met Eireann is forecasting winds of 45 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

This warning also applies to other counties including Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for much of the West and North West.

Met Eireann says there is still a degree of uncertainty about the storm, which is rapidly developing over the mid-Atlantic and further updates to the warnings could happen in the short term.