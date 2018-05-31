Listen: Focus Ireland Calls For Responsibility For Homeless Figures To Be Taken Away From Govt

Focus Ireland says responsibility for publishing homeless figures should be taken away from the government.

The charity's calling for the Central Statistics Office to take over after the Department of Housing's April figures showed a slight drop to 9,652.

But the department took around 300 people out of the figures, saying they're actually in homes and not emergency accommodation.

159 people were in emergency accommodation in Kildare in April.

Roughan McNamara from Focus Ireland says confusion over the numbers needs to be cleared up: