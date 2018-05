Ana Kriégel's memorial service will take place today.

The 14 year old Leixlip teenager, a student at Confey College, was found dead in a derelict building in Lucan on May 17th.

Her family say "Ana loved sparkle and colour." and wish for the dress code at today's service to reflect this.

A civil funeral service, celebrating Ana’s life, will be held in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2.30pm.