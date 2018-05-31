Dick O'Sullivan Has Retired As General Manager Of Punchestown Racecourse, After 16 Years At The Helm.

Dick O'Sullivan has retired as General Manager of Punchestown Racecouse, after 16 years at the helm.

Mr. O'Sullivan came to Punchestown as interim manager in 2001, when it was on the brink of closure, following financial difficulties, the loss of the 2001 Festival due to foot and mouth along with drainage issues had left the racecourse in turmoil.

The early stages of Mr. O'Sullivan's tenure involved a series of complex negotiations followed by a Public Accounts Committee Hearing at the racecourse.

He has overseen the extension of the Punchestown Festival l from four days to five, prize fund increases to over €3 million and attendance records broken year after year.

The culmination of O’Sullivan’s leadership was the recent completion of the capital development plan and the construction of the new Hunt Stand.

In recognition of his contribution to Punchestown, he will remain in a newly created executive role as President of Blackhall Racing.

