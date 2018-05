The doors of Ballyadams Castle have been stolen.

The doors are thought to be between 200 and 300 years old.

Its believed they may have been stolen to order at some stage on May 26th.

Sinn Fein Cllr. in Athy, Thomas Redmond, fears the doors may have already left the country

Gardai at Athy are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them on 059-8631669

Image courtesy Thomas Redmond.