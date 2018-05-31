Listen Live Logo

K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Two Men Questioned In Connection With The Murder Of Dessie Fox Released.

: 05/31/2018 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_garda_station.jpg

Kildare Gardai investigating the murder of Dessie Fox are continuing to question

Two men being questioned by Gardai investigating the murder in Kildare of Dessie Fox have been released from custody.

The 47 year old bookmaker was travelling to the Curragh races from Tyrone in September 1990 when he was intercepted by an armed gang at Healy's Bridge in Prosperous.

He was shot, and robbed of £20,000.

Two men, aged 50 and 61, were arrested in Dublin on Tuesday morning

They were questioned at Garda Stations in Naas and Leixlip.

Gardai have confirmed that the men have been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!