Two Men Questioned In Connection With The Murder Of Dessie Fox Released.

Kildare Gardai investigating the murder of Dessie Fox are continuing to question

Two men being questioned by Gardai investigating the murder in Kildare of Dessie Fox have been released from custody.

The 47 year old bookmaker was travelling to the Curragh races from Tyrone in September 1990 when he was intercepted by an armed gang at Healy's Bridge in Prosperous.

He was shot, and robbed of £20,000.

Two men, aged 50 and 61, were arrested in Dublin on Tuesday morning

They were questioned at Garda Stations in Naas and Leixlip.

Gardai have confirmed that the men have been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.